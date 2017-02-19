Berd-Chambarak roadway closed

According to the Ministry of ES of RA on February 19 by 13:00 some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass.

Berd-Chambarak roadway is closed.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Tigranashen turns and roadways of Syunik region.

According to the information received from the CMC of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the South Ossetia of the RF the highway is open an.

***

Roadways in the Republic of Nagorno Kharabakh:

Black ice is formed on some roads of the Republic.

Roadways of Mehmana village, Martakert region and Keysavan village of Shushi region are closed.