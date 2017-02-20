NKR NA President Received Bolivian Observers

February 18, NKR NA President Ashot Ghoulyan received parliamentarians of the Chamber of Deputies of the Plurinational State of Bolivia Alicia Canqui, Nellie Lenz, Mario Mita and the staff representative Sendra Quiros who have arrived in Stepanakert to carry out observation mission to the referendum on the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh.

Welcoming the guests, Ashot Ghoulyan noted that for the first time National Assembly received a delegation from Bolivia and expressed gratefulness for the fact that on the eve of an important political event for Artsakh, they have overcome a long way to observe the referendum.

Touching upon similarities in the history of Bolivia and Nagorno Karabakh, member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Plurinational State of Bolivia Alicia Canqui Condoria stressed the will and readiness of the people of Artsakh to democratic values, of which the new Constitution is a clear proof.

“We are also fighting for democratic values; therefore it’s a great honor for me to be here today and be a part of this important historical event.” – said Alicia Canqui.

Welcoming the NA President on behalf of the Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies and the Bolivian people, Bolivian parliamentarian Mario Mita expressed confidence that the constitutional reforms in Artsakh will be successful. According to the parliamentarian, the experience of Artsakh presents great interest to them as an experience.

Afterwards Ashot Ghoulyan briefly introduced the background to the constitutional reform and answered their questions.