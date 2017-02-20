Andrew Rettman: Not worried to be on Azerbaijan’s blacklist

Andrew Rettman, journalist of Euobserver.com is the first time in Nagorno-Karabakh. He is going to observe constitutional referendum on February 20. In the interview with Aravot.am, he said he visited NKR as he thought it would be an interesting event to witness and to bring back some reports to our audience in EU.

We asked him about Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin case and about the consequences that his visit to Artsakh could have, he replied: “Perhaps I am naïve but I feel protected with my British passport. After all, Alexander Lapshin was the citizen of Russia and Israel. It is really sad that happened to him, but as I understand he was arrested in the end not because of he came to Nagorno-Karabakh, but because of he sneaked into Azerbaijan by passing the black list. I have no plans to do that. And if Azerbaijan wants to ban journalists from visiting their country, I am not worried to be on that blacklist.”

During his visit, Andrew Rettman expects to learn about the political life of NKR and also the mood, especially after the April war. We also asked about his first impressions: “It is beautiful. The city center looks like prosperous compared to some other places that I have been in former Soviet regions. People are smiling and I feel OK here.”