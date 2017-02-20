On 19 February President Bako Sahakyan received members of delegations from the Czech Republic and Pakistan, who had arrived in Artsakh to carry out an observation mission at the Constitutional Referendum.
The Head of the State highlighted the importance of the observation mission carried out by foreign delegations from the viewpoints of consistent development of democratic institutions in our republic, presenting objective information about Artsakh in various countries and cementing bilateral relations.
Issues related to the NKR state-building process, domestic and foreign policies and regional trends were touched upon during the meeting too.
Artsakh President meets members of delegations from Czech Republic and Pakistan
