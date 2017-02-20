Congratulatory Address on the Artsakh Revival Day

Dear compatriots,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and personally myself I cordially congratulate you on the Artsakh Revival Day.

February 20 of 1988 entered into the chronology of our people as a crucial and decisive day that heralded the unshakable will of the Artsakh people to live freely and independently. It has become the symbol of national unity and the revival of invincible spirit. A wave of protests against the foreign yoke turned into a national-liberation movement and recreation of our national statehood corresponding to democratic values, principles and norms of international law.

For the sake of our fair struggle brave sons of the Armenian nation sacrificed their lives, carving the heroic pages of the modern Armenian history through their unparalleled courage and brevity. Eternal honor and glory to all the devotees!

During all these years together with our brothers and sisters from Armenia and the Diaspora we are building and developing our dear and beloved Artsakh, defending our ancestral land and hearth, our children’s future. We don’t violate the rights of other people, but will always protect our own ones.

Dear Artsakh people,

I once again congratulate all of us on this significant holiday and wish peace and great successes to the independent Artsakh Republic and our whole people.

Stepanakert,

February 20, 2017