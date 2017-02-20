Hitler’s phone sells for $240,000 at auction

Nazi Dictator Adolf Hitler’s phone sold on Sunday afternoon to a person who bid by phone, said Andreas Kornfeld of Alexander Historical Auctions, without naming the buyer. Reports Deutsche Welle.

Bidding for the phone started at $100,000 (94,000 euros) and the successful bidder paid $243,000, the Maryland-based auctioneer added.

Originally a black Bakelite phone, later painted crimson and engraved with Hitler’s name, the relic was found in the Nazi leader’s Berlin bunker in 1945 following the regime’s defeat in World War II