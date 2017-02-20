Karen Karapetyan: “We are in for tighter, deeper and more fundamental changes in the system of State Revenue Committee”

Chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan,, the Anticorruption Council met today in the Office of Government.

Minister of Justice Arpine Hovhannisyan first presented the changes in the Council composition, noting that it is now comprised of representatives of public agencies, the Human Rights Defender, as well as representatives from two non-governmental organizations, including the Transparency International Anticorruption Center. In the near future, Other non-governmental organizations will join the Council to be selected on the basis of competition.

Prime Minister Karapetyan urged the Council members to make public the competition criteria and went on to underscore that the Government seeks to engage such members as may represent a wide range of social layers.

Turning to the issues on the agenda, President Armenian Association of Lawyers Karen Zadoyan reported back the findings of their surveys of corruption risks in tax and customs administration. Noting that the risks had to do with operational-search operations, the activities of tax and customs inspectors, as well as import and export transactions, Mr. Zadoyan came up with a number of recommendations aimed at their elimination.

Deputy Chairman of State Revenue Committee Armen Sakapetoyan stressed that some of the proposals proved to be obsolete as a result of the reforms implemented in the system of State Revenue Committee.

In this connection, the Prime Minister pointed out, “The State Revenue Committee has developed a much more rigorous paper on corruption risks. I can assure you that we are in for tighter, deeper and more fundamental changes in the system of State Revenue Committee.” The Premier instructed the State Revenue Committee and the Ministry of Finance to explore the stated corruption risks and submit proposals.

Karen Zadoyan next presented the findings of a public procurement-related survey, noting that they had discussed it in detail with the Ministry of Finance. 18 out of 36 recommendations submitted were said to have already been implemented.

In this connection, Prime Minister Karapetyan instructed the Ministry of Finance to conduct a study of those issues raised with regard to e-procurement and report back at the next Council meeting/

Touching upon the studies carried out in the sphere of economic competition and monopolies, Mr. Zadoyan suggested introducing the institute of identification of real owners, separation of those entities engaged in regulatory and supervisory activities and others.

The Head of Government proposed the State Commission for Protection of Economic Competition and instructed the ministries of Finance, Economic Development and Investment to discuss and submit proposals at the next meeting, as well as to state their position o the question at hand.

In conclusion, the Council discussed the risks available in the field of funeral ritual associated with the provision of services at the cemeteries, the payment of burial benefits and others.