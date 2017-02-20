PM receives PricewaterhouseCoopers managing partner

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Executive Partner for Eurasia Mark Henny.

The company is a member of the world’s largest network, which provides audit, accounting, tax and finance advisory and legal services in 157 countries.

Welcoming the ongoing cooperation with the PwC which dates back to 2007, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of the Company’s enhanced commitment in Armenia.

Pleased with the current level of interaction, Mark Henny expressed readiness to further activate and deepen it in the years ahead.

The parties looked at ways of making Armenia more recognizable in terms of investment and attract foreign investment. In this connection, the Prime Minister noted that his government is open for discussion and is taking steps to improve the business environment. Karen Karapetyan suggested exploring the projects of mutual interest with partner agencies and the public-private partnership-based Center for Strategic Initiatives.