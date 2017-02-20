“Wishing Peace to Brotherly Syrian People”: Another Consignment of Humanitarian Aid has been Shipped to Syria

In accordance with the agreement reached between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, at RA President’s assignment, on February 14, another shipment of humanitarian aid intended for citizens effected by the Syrian conflict left for the Syrian Arab Republic.

The provision of aid was implemented by joint efforts of the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, the RA Ministries of Emergency Situations, Agriculture, Diaspora, Economic Development and Investment, Foreign Affairs and the

Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia. The support aims to increase the resistance of the Armenian community and the people of Syria in the current situation.

The humanitarian aid (about 20 tons of foodstuff, food, clothing and sleeping bags) was relocated to Syria by IL-76 plane of the Air Forces of the Russian Federation.

RA Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan, Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan and Air-Force Attaché of the RF Embassy to Armenia, Major General Evgeny Bulavintsev were present at “Erebuni” airport during the departure of the plane.

The plane carrying humanitarian aid will land in the Syrian city of Latakia, thereafter, part of the aid, together with a portion of the previous batch, will be transported to the second city of Syria- Aleppo.

– It is about 20 tons of goods, including clothing, food and medical supplies. The airplane carrying humanitarian aid landed in the airbase of Russian federation in Latakia, from where accompanied by the Russian military convoy it would be transferred to Aleppo, – said ES Minister D. Tonoyan in an interview with reporters.

The Minister also added, that the demand for the goods transported was formed from the respective needs of the local population.

Humanitarian aid sent from Armenia to Syria will equally be distributed between all those in need. There were inscriptions on the loads: “With warm wishes of peace from Armenia to brotherly Syrian people”. Still, on February 14, the representatives of the RA Ministries of

Emergency Situations, Defense and Diaspora had left for Syria, to accompany and organize the distribution.

Note, that on February 14, by the RA President S. Sargsyan’s assignment, the first humanitarian aid of the year was sent to Syria by the same airplane.