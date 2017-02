Read count: * Share Print

According to the data received from the Referendum District Commissions as of 11 a.m., the Referendum on the draft of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh was participated by 19 475 citizens, that is 18.95% of the number of eligible voters.

