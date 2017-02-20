102 757 voters eligible to vote in Artsakh Referendum

The first briefing of NKR RCC Chairwoman Srbuhi Arzumanyan with the mass media representatives took place in the Press Centre, at 9 a.m. on February 20.

On behalf of the NKR Referendum Central Commission S. Arzumanyan conveyed congratulations on the Artsakh Revival Day. NKR RCC Chairwoman stated that according to the information received from NKR Referendum Commissions at 9am, all 280 Referendum polling stations opened at 8am on February 20 and the voting launched. S. Arzumanyan called on to the public to be actively involved and perform their civic citizenship.

It is reminded that today the Referendum on the draft of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh is being held. The number of eligible voters is 102 757.