Delegation from Belgium visits Parliament of Nagorno-Karabakh

Ashot Ghulian, Speaker of the Parliament of Nagorno Karabakh, held a meeting with the delegation of Belgium, Brussels Regional Parliament MP Serge de Patoul and Federation Wallonia-Brussels Parliament’s MP Benoit Dreze, who are currently on an observer mission in Nagorno Karabakh for the country’s constitutional referendum, the NKR Parliament’s Press Office stated.

Ashot Ghulian highlighted the presence of international observers in the referendum and mentioned : “We are holding a referendum for already the third time and we highlight and take into account the objective assessments which are presented by observers”.

Later on Ashot Ghulian answered several questions of the Belgian delegation, which are related to the peculiarities of the administration system planned by the constitution and the changes in important spheres of the state’s activities.

Chairman of the ARF National Committee of Europe Kasbar Garabedian was also present at the meeting.