About Azerbaijan: ‘The sooner they come out of this psychological complex, the better’

As we had already reported, a constitutional referendum is conducted in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. The Speaker of the NKR National Assembly, Ashot Ghulyan, voted in the 1/8 polling station in Stepanakert. In an interview with the journalists, he emphasized the fulfillment of the civic duty, “With today’s voting, we will reinforce the idea which we had expressed in 1988 and 1991. Definitely, I a don’t think so because I have participated in the elaboration of all this and we gave managed to find the right balance that should definitely be in the Constitution. I am sure that after our constitutional referendum of 2006, today, in our government system, in our defense army we have a new generation which should be not only on the frontline but also express their opinion here regarding the future of the country.”

Back to the draft of constitutional amendments, Ashot Ghulyan said that it will raise the Artsakh preparedness to a new level, in terms of confronting both domestic and foreign challenges, “I am confident that it is one of the main missions of the Constitution. If in short, the Constitution will strengthen the institutional systems that are aimed at strengthening the security of our country, the development of the democratic system, human rights protection and the efficiency of public administration and local self-government.”

Ashot Ghulyan also addressed the statements of the Azerbaijani side that the referendum will not be recognized internationally, “It is the problem of the neighboring country, and I think that the sooner they come out of this psychological complex, the better.”