Bako Sahakyan about his nomination: ‘When time comes we will announce our decisions’

“This was a step forward in state-building,” said the President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Bako Sahakyan, when meeting with the journalists after his voting for the referendum on Constitutional amendments on February 20. “These years are the best proof of our undeviated path, and with this event, we once again present our determination, and the commitment in the years of struggle have enabled us to get rid of the slavery, quite favorable conditions have been created for us to be owners of our destiny. And with steady steps we are moving towards our dreamed future,” he said.

To the question of whether he intends to nominate his candidacy to the upcoming elections, Bako Sahakyan replied, “When the political forces have initiated this process, their goal was clear and has been repeatedly raised during the day. With this move, we pursue the goal to create additional opportunities for the development of our country, for strengthening and building our country. The Constitutional reforms and generally, the legal culture are called not to guarantee the goals of a single person but to build the life of this country within the legal culture and ensure its vital activity. This was our goal, and all those who interpret otherwise are not only wrong but I believe, not honest too. Now, we are focused on the implementation of constitutional reforms and have reach agreements with the representatives of our political forces that when the time comes and when we will be obligated to talk about our future, at that time we will announce our decisions.”