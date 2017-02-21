Bako Sahakyan: Referendum on constitutional amendments as the next claim to the international community

The journalists asked NKR President Bako Sahakyan to address the appeals submitted to ECHR during the April war, Bako Sahakyan said that the referendum can be categorized into the series of these events. “This is a claim, the next one presented to the international community that we are going to be consistent with our work and activities and support the democratic values. I think that all those who had the opportunity to carry out an observation mission in the past and today, this event is another opportunity for them to become sure that we have not stepped back for our principles. The process of constitutional reforms does not review our philosophy of state-building. We have been, are and will remain the supporters of democratic values and living in a free country. The observation mission providers participating in this event, I think, will become sure that what we announce meets the reality,” he said.

Bako Sahakyan does not agree with the viewpoint that the international community has given a tough assessment to the constitutional amendments, “Various international community representatives have made various statements noting that given the fact that at this moment, the Artsakh Republic is not recognized by the international community, accordingly, the results of this referendum will not be acceptable for them. But the same international community has expressed viewpoints that we are carrying out the subsequent event towards the development of state-building, and in this sense, they have not voiced a doubt about this event. If you were attentive to the statement made by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, all this was mentioned in the same statement.”