New Constitution and more human rights protection to Artsakh: Vice-Speaker of Abkhazian Parliament

Observers from Abkhazia have also arrived in Artsakh to take part in the referendum on Constitutional amendments of Nagorno-Karabakh. The journalists met the observations group in one of the polling stations in Stepanakert. The member of the group, Vice-Speaker of the Abkhazian parliament, Emma Gamisonia noted that the referendum is a historical event. “The elections have kicked off one hour ago, and about 100 people have already voted which is a good indicator. We have visited all the regions and have seen a high level of activeness. People both young and old take part in the elections,” he said.

Emma Gamisonia opines that the new Constitution will further promote the protection of human rights in Artsakh, “I think that the country has made a major move in this direction. Maybe, they are going to face a hardship but it is very contemporary, civilized and democratic. I applaud this format of Constitution, and I think the republic will report success.” Emma Gamisonia added that Artsakh is a friendly country, and they come here to attend the events, “It is our pleasure to be here.”