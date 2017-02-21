Mercy expected and the rest

Those who are expecting mercy (and such people constitute the absolute majority in Armenia) will vote in favor of the Republican Party or PAP (“Tsarukyan” Alliance). Mercy in a broad sense, not only in the form of electoral bribes and material aid. Mercy can have different appearances up to alleged manna falling from heaven. But there are citizens who will vote from political thinking. There are people who believe in the communist ideas, in my opinion, they constitute less than one percent.

I emphasize, not those who have good memories of the past, all of us have it to some extent but those who believe that this past is shaped by bringing the communist ideas to life. There are people who believe in the Dashnak ideas, in my opinion, their number amounts to approximately 10%.

And finally, there are people who want Armenia to become a modern, democratic and a European-type state with free market relations. These people, I think, will hesitate between the “Yelk”, “Congress-ADP” and “Free Democrats”. Theoretically, the “Heritage” also should be here but those who officially bear the name of this party took completely a different direction, and it remains only to regret that Raffi Hovannisian lost the significant part of his team professing liberal ideas.

PANM could also belong to the same liberal ranks but its leaders took, to put it mildly, a very pragmatic direction. To defeat, let’s say, the “Free Democrats” is not a shame but to “win” in the “Tsarukyan” alliance, it seems to me, is a humiliation for that party.

So far, I see these four groups: 1/ mercy expected, 2/ Communists, 3/ Dashnaks, 4/ liberalists (barely 5%). (Perhaps there are reasons why people should vote for other parties and alliances, but at this point, I cannot understand these reasons). And though I categorize myself to the fourth group, or perhaps, for this reason, I’d like to see less “mercy expected” in Armenia as much as possible so that they would not be able to send their delegates to the parliament. And I would strongly wish the National Assembly to be possibly diverse in terms of ideas, with smart, independent thinking and openly speaking people who exist in each of the nominated 9 political unions. It does not matter whether I share their viewpoints or not, importantly that they have viewpoints.

Recently, I read somewhere that there no need to think about ideas when tens of thousands of people leave Armenia. And maybe we should think about the ideas, the fulfillment of which will promote people not to leave Armenia.