Some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass

According to the Ministry of ES of RA on February 21 by 13:00 some roads in Armenia are difficult to pass.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Goris-Kapan-Sisian roadway and on Tigranashen turns.

According to the information received from the CMC of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the South Ossetia of the RF Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using tire chains, for trailer vehicles-with limitations.

Roadways in the Republic of Nagorno Kharabakh:

Roadway of Karvachar-Sotq is difficult to pass.

