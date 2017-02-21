Eduard Sharmazanov: “Fair and Pro-Armenian Solution of Artsakh Problem is Everybody’s Super Problem”

On February 20, the delegation led by the RA NA Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov met with the NA Speaker of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan. The sides highlighted the development of democratic processes in Artsakh.

Mr Sharmazanov noted: “The fair and pro-Armenian solution of Artsakh problem is everybody’s super problem. You have proved that you steadily go on through the path of building independent and free country, and any state referendum and election is one more evidence that the democracy has no alternative in Artsakh neighbouring Khanate of Azerbaijan.”