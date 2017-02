On February 23, at the invitation of Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will be off to Georgia on a two-day official visit.

During the visit, Karen Karapetian will meet with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi.

The meetings will discuss a number of issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Georgian cooperation.