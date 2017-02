In the Republic

On February 22, 24-26 no precipitation is predicted. At night of 23 in most regions light snow is predicted.

Northeast wind speed is 3-8 m/s.

On February 23-25 the air temperature it will rise by 10-15 degrees.

In Yerevan

On February 22, 24-26 no precipitation is predicted. At night of 23 and in the morning light snow is predicted.