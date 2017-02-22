Galust Sahakyan receives ambassador of Egypt to Armenia

On February 21, the President of the RA National Assembly Galust Sahakyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Armenia Tareq Maaty.

Welcoming the Ambassador in the RA National Assembly, Galust Sahakyan has noted that Armenia and Egypt have historical commonalities and friendly traditions formed long ago between the peoples. In the NA President’s word, our country will always continue the effective cooperation with Egypt both in the international arena and in the development of bilateral relations.

The RA NA President highlighted the development of the inter-parliamentary cooperation, which promotes the advancement and deepening of the relations of the two states.

Galust Sahakyan expressed his gratitude to the House of Representatives of Egypt for the works being done in recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, underlining the importance of the draft statement recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide presented by the member of the House of Representatives of Egypt in July 2016, and 337 deputies of the House of Representatives joined it with their signatures.

The NA President expressed conviction that after the upcoming parliamentary elections the Armenian-Egyptian inter-parliamentary cooperation will turn into a new phase, which will give an opportunity to hold discussions over the issues of common interest, promoting the enlivening of the contacts between the societies.

He expressed hope that the Ambassador’s activities will boost the Armenian-Egyptian relations especially promote the development of the inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The NA President highly assessed the balanced position of Egypt towards the most important problems for Armenia. Galust Sahakyan touched upon the Constitutional amendments, the agreement reached between the authorities and opposition of Armenia, which will contribute to holding fair, democratic and transparent and parliamentary elections.

Thanking for the reception, Tareq Maaty has noted that they observe the democratic process going on in Armenia with joy in Egypt.

Referring to the recent changes occurred in Egypt, Mr Maaty has stated that today the authorities of the House of Representatives of Egypt are bigger than ever, and it is one of the most important conditions of the development of the country.

In the Ambassador’s word, the Armenian-Egyptian centuries-old relations have become closer due to Egypt’s Armenian community, which played a great role in the cultural and public life of the country.

Tareq Maaty expressed hope that the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held in accordance with the principles of democracy, and an Armenian-Egyptian Group will also be created in the newly forming parliament.

Talking about the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the Ambassador highlighted the focusing of Egypt’s public attention to this issue, as they realize its importance for the Armenian people.

At the end of the meeting Galust Sahakyan expressed conviction that Egypt will recover very quickly its stability and will re-establish its leading position in the region and in the Arab world.