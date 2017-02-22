Draft law on Amending RA law on advocacy debated in RA NA standing committee

On February 21, at the regular sitting moderated by the Chair of the RA NA Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs Elinar Vardanyan the draft law on Amending the RA law on Advocacy was debated and endorsed to be included in the agenda of the eleventh session of the NA fifth convocation. The First Deputy of the RA Minister of Justice Artur Hovhannisyan presented the draft law.

The Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates Ara Zohrabyan, who also took part in the sitting of the Committee, highlighted the legal regulations and amendments being proposed by the government and submitted additional recommendations.

Artur Hovhannisyan noted that in the future a new, more revised version of the draft law will be presented.