Eduard Sharmazanov: Artsakh referendum can be an example for all countries in the region

On February 21, at the meeting with journalists, RA NA delegation members presented their assessment on the referendum of constitutional amendment held in Artsakh on February 20. As mentioned by Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov, the referendum on constitutional amendments showed that the people of Artsakh are united, and their will to build a democratic state is inviolable, “Artsakh is steadily headed towards building a democratic state. After the events in April, this was the first all-national event held in Artsakh and the Artsakh community unitedly showed that irrespective of any adventure, Artsakh will steadily move along its path of building a free and independent state. This unity had a clear addressee. The referendum can be an example for all countries in the region. This referendum once again shows that the international recognition of Artsakh իս ա matter of time.”

Eduard Sharmazanov highlights the presence of international observers, “This proves that the activities of Azerbaijani leadership and its allies who are also allegedly allies with us in different structures vanish. The more is added to the blacklists, the more becomes people’s and citizens desire to visit this free and independent Artsakh, and today’s referendum is the vivid proof of it.”