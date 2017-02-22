Eduard Sharmazanov: Belarus position against Armenia and CSTO official positions

The journalists asked NA Vice-Speaker Edward Sharmazanov whether there is a skeptical attitude with Armenia’s military and political leadership towards Belarus. Recall that Eduard Sharmazanov has announced earlier, “This proves that the activities of Azerbaijani leadership and its allies who are also allegedly allies with us in different structures vanish. The more is added to the blacklists, the more becomes people’s and citizens desire to visit this free and independent Artsakh, and today’s referendum is the vivid proof of it.”

Eduard Sharmazanov replied that Armenia’s military and political leadership has announced not once at the CSTO summit at the presidential level that there are allies in the CSTO which do not behave themselves like an ally, “Mr. President spoke straight in the presence of the leaders of these states after the April events. I also always speak in the presence of the speakers of Belarus and other countries’ Parliaments.” As mentioned by Eduard Sharmazanov, a position, which Belarus shows, is not only against Armenia’s but also the CSTO’s official positions, “But along with all problems, we believe that our presence in the CSTO is justified. Yes, there are problems but we need to deepen our involvement. CSTO is not the only structure where there are discrepancies between the members.”