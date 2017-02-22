PACE delegation on pre-electoral visit to Armenia

Strasbourg, 21.02.2017 – A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), comprising three members and headed by Liliane Maury-Pasquier (Switzerland, SOC), will make a pre-electoral visit to Armenia on 22-23 February to assess the electoral campaign and the political climate prior to the parliamentary elections on 2 April.

In Yerevan, the delegation is due to meet the President of the National Assembly, the leaders and representatives of parliamentary groups represented in the National Assembly, the leaders and representatives of non-parliamentary parties and blocs running in the elections and the Armenian delegation to PACE. Meetings are also scheduled with the Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission and with representatives of international organisations, the diplomatic corps, NGOs and the media.

The delegation will publish a statement at the end of its visit.

A full delegation comprising 32 members of the Assembly will subsequently travel to Armenia to observe the elections on 2 April.

Members of the delegation:

Liliane Maury-Pasquier (Switzerland, SOC), Head of Delegation

Ingebjørg Godskesen (Norway, EC)

Adele Gambaro (Italy, ALDE)