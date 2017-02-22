Rise in ceasefire violations recorded on the frontline

Rise in ceasefire violations was recorded along the Line of Contact between the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Azerbaijani opposing forces on the night of February 21-22. As the NKR Defense Army reports, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime 105 times, firing around 1500 shots toward the Armenian positions from D-44 artillery guns, grenade launchers, 60mm, 82mm, 120mm mortars, and firearms of different calibers.

The release runs that on the eastern and northeastern direction the adversary applied D-44 artillery gun, and different grenade launchers, firing 36 shells in total.

Defense Army frontline units retaliated to suppress the adversary’s offensive actions and continued confidently implementing their combat duties, reads the statement.