Iskander missile systems belong to Armenian Armed Forces and Armenian officers are in charge of it – defense minister

The Iskander missile systems, which were supplied by Russia during 2016, belong to the Armenian Armed Forces and the officers of the Armenian Armed Forces are in charge of them, defense minister Viken Sarksian told RIA Novosti in an interview.

“It is obvious for everyone in my opinion that the Iskanders were supplied to Armenia, since everyone has obviously seen them. I can also with 100% confidence confirm the fact that they belong to the Armenian Armed Forces. And there simply can’t be a second opinion here. Regarding all other questions, when, with what amount, what payment period etc: As you understand, all this is carried out “top secret”. We are in charge of them, whoever possesses it they are in charge of it. Here I can reveal the curtain of secrecy”, Sarksian said.

Asked again whether or not the management of the systems is in the hands of the officers of the Armed Forces of Armenia, who have undergone corresponding training, the defense minister stressed “definitely”.

Armenia will make the decision on using the Iskander missile systems based on developments of the situation, Armenia’s defense minister told. “I can show you the algorithm. The function and parameters of this weapon enable to infoict irreversible damage to infrastructures of a country, which it can be used against. Respectively, the decision on using Iskanders will closely depend on developments of the situation. In any case, we view it as a weapon of a guaranteed blow, if such necessity happens. First of all, it is a deterrent weapon. It is obvious that developments of the situation can dictate the consideration of such approaches, but fundamentally, with its ideology and possibilities that weapon is such that it should freeze any hot head during decision making”, he said.

The Iskander missile systems were for the first time displayed on September 21, 2016 during the military parade on the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s independence.