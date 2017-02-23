Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 01:26 | February 23 2017

Some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass

Some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass

According to the Ministry of ES of RA on February 23 by 01:00 some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass.

Berd-Chambarak and Urasar-Katnaghbyur highways are closed.

Sotk-Karvachar roadway and Vardenyats pass are difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Goris-Kapan-Sisian roadway and Tigranashen turns.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using tire chains.

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Categories: Other
Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook