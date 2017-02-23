According to the Ministry of ES of RA on February 23 by 01:00 some roads in Armenia are closed and difficult to pass.

Berd-Chambarak and Urasar-Katnaghbyur highways are closed.

Sotk-Karvachar roadway and Vardenyats pass are difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Goris-Kapan-Sisian roadway and Tigranashen turns.

According to the information received from the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of vehicles in case of using tire chains.