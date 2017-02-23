Ararat Zurabyan: ‘We hail not Tsarukyan but nonsense approach of Ter-Petrosyan’s bourgeois-democratic aspect

“If you may recall, we were criticizing not Gagik Tsarukyan but Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s nonsense approach to bourgeois-democratic aspect,” said Ararat Zurabyan, Chairman of ANM Board, a candidate nominated by rating procedure for Yerevan Kentron community by “Tsarukyan” alliance in the upcoming parliamentary elections, in an interview with Aravot.am at the “Henaran” Press Club. Mr. Zurabyan reminded that not in the far past when the RPA ally ANC was cooperating with Gagik Tsarukyan’s headed PAP in the framework of Levon Ter-Petrosyan declared a bourgeois-democratic revolution, they were strongly criticizing the ANC.

Ararat Zurabyan opines that the new Constitution will create another reality in the country, and if you are involved in politics you have to take this reality into account. ANM has negotiated with many forces, including with Gagik Tsarukyan, and has seen that there are certain commonalities in the approaches. Also, after the serious process happened in the far past, they estimated Gagik Tsarukyan’s decision to return to politics positively.

Ararat Zurabyan opines that today the RA laws allow the political forces to form a union and come to power, “This is a positive progress. and why not, I see an opportunity to complete this process successfully in this way.” ANM former board member Karapet Rubinyan announced that he would not imagine in his worst dreams seeing ANM in the arms of Gagik Tsarukyan. In response to this question of Aravot.am, Ararat Zurabyan reminded that Karapet Rubinyan has left the ANM board a few years ago to go to Lebanon. He did not want to reverse Karapet Rubinyan’s statement.

Regarding the variety of approaches of the board members, he said, “ANM Board have convened a session, and 11 members attended, only Alexander Arzumanyan was absent for known reason (his mother passed away – N.G.), and the rest voted in favor of supporting the “Tsarukyan” alliance and support my candidacy.” To the observation of Aravot.am that Alexander Arzumanyan had considered the forming pre-election alliance as not ideological, Ararat Zurabyan reminded that Alexander Arzumanyan had announced much earlier that he will cease his party and political activity.

At the same time, he emphasizes that they have not seen ideological unities in other alliances. “Alexander Arzumanyan has been and continues to be my friend,” said Ararat Zurabyan. Ararat Zurabyan says that he is in good and friendly relations with Gagik Tsarukyan and believes that their political cooperation will give positive results.