Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office: “Criminal case launched against members of European Parliament”

Azerbaijan has announced an international arrest warrant for European Parliament members (EP) Frank Engel (Luxembourg), Eleni Teoharus (Cyprus) and Jaromir Stetin (Czech Republic) for the monitoring of the “referendum” in Nagorno Karabakh, spokesperson of the Prosecutor General’s Office Eldar Sultanov told APA.

Azerbaijani General Prosecutor’s Office instituted criminal proceedings against the foreigners who have committed an “illegal” visit to Artsakh, also sent a corresponding request to Interpol for their announcement on the international wanted list, said on Wednesday the press service of the Prosecutor General.

The court decided to arrest F.Engel, E.Teoharus and J. Stetin and they have been declared internationally wanted through Interpol,” the report says.

To note the Republic of Artsakh had a referendum on February 20. 104 international observers from 40 countries visited Artsakh to observe the referendum, and then positively assessed it. While Spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that all the international observers would be included into Azerbaijan’s black list. Aravot.am had an interview with Frank Engel on tհis announcement.