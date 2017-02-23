Unconvincing steps

The sack of election campaign promises is open: petroleum will burst out from the Armenian wells, the 18-year-olds will not enter the army, the minimum wages will be AMD 80 thousand, and the speedometers will be dumped in Nubarashen landfill. The promises do not seem convincing to me. As well as many other things.

It does not seem convincing to me that Raffi Hovannisian has concluded an alliance with Ohanyan and Oskanian, entering his own name into the alliance, and then pushing Armen Martirosyan into the first plan. If Raffi did not want to act in the first roles, then the alliance could be called Ohanyan-Armen-Oskanian (OAO), it also sounds good. Although I continue to argue that the “Unity” and the people involved there: Andranik, Elinar, Yervand, Vahe and Karen headed by Oskanian would have performed greatly in the elections without artificial alliances. Certainly, the listed people deserve a seat in the parliament. The existence of heavy-weighted, non-compact, one can say, asymmetric alliance make the work less effective.

It does not seem convincing to me when Ararat Zurabyan argues that he had hailed not Tsarukyan but Levon Ter-Petrosyan. Because one “minor” nuance is not considered. He had hailed Ter-Petrosyan to Tsarukyan, in other words, one of the leaders of oligarchy, considering that by joining the representative of the system, it is not possible to fight against the system. And indeed, there is a logic here. But according to the same logic, Zurabyan’s joining the same oligarch is likewise exposed to criticism.

It does not seem convincing to me when the government says that it will fight against corruption because if they had fought in the past 10 years, then, let’s say, the ordinary cadaster or tax employee would not live well 100 times more than the university professor. I remember the speech of Ruben Hakobyan during the 1996 election campaign when he said, these authorities are saying that they will fight against corruption, but they and the corrupt officials are the two wings of the same system, while the natural movement of the two wings is the applause.

It does not seem convincing to me when Gavar oligarch Tigran Arzakantsyan says that he will cease the immigration in his marz. Perhaps, he does not know that it is impossible to prevent immigration by distributing money to the needy once in 5 years. But in his party, the RPA, there are smart people who can explain it. General, the one who pledges to cease the immigration no matter which party he represents, simply misleads people.

The only person whose pledges I believe is Gagik Surenyan. Hence, I can confidently say that tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the weather will get warm.