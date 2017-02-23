NKR Defense Ministry: Armenian forces took countermeasures to suppress the Azerbaijani aggression

The Azerbaijani forces continued intensively violating the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Azerbaijan overnight February 22-23, firing more than 1600 shots toward the Armenian positions from D-44 cannons, mortars and firearms of different calibers.

As the NKR Defense Army reports in a released statement, in particular the Azerbaijani forces applied D-44 cannons and mortars of various calibers in the eastern and northeastern directions firing a total of 62 shells (10 from artillery gun and 52 from mortars).

Defense Army vanguard units took countermeasures to suppress the Azerbaijani aggression and due to which the adversary suffered at least one loss which was reported by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The NKR Armed Forces are in full control of the frontline situation.