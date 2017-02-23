Nagorno Karabakh Forces take countermeasures to suppress Azerbaijani mortar & cannon attacks

Azerbaijani forces continued intense ceaseyre violations in the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) – Azerbaijan line of contact on February 22 and overnight February 23, yring more than 1600 shots at Nagorno Karabakh positions from D- 44 cannons, mortars and various caliber weapons.

The NKR defense ministry told, in particular, Azerbaijani forces used D-44 cannons and carious caliber mortars in the eastern and northeastern directions, yring a total of 62 shells (10 from cannons and 52 from mortars).

The Defense Army of NKR took preventive measures to suppress the Azerbaijani aggression, and as result Azerbaijan suffered at least one loss, which was reported by the Azerbaijani defense ministry yesterday.

The frontline situation is completely under the control of the Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh.”