Galust Sahakyan receives members of delegation conducting observation mission of PACE

On February 23, the RA NA Speaker Galust Sahakyan received the members of the delegation conducting observation mission of PACE, who came to our country with observation mission of the pre-electoral phase of the parliamentary election to be held in future.

Welcoming the guests in the RA National Assembly the Head of the parliament highlighted their visit on the threshold of the important event to be held in Armenia. Galsut Sahakyan assured that

the upcoming parliamentary election will be free, fair, transparent and will correspond to the democratic standards. The Speaker of the National Assembly emphasized the accurate evaluations to be given by the observation missions on the election procedure.

Touching upon the constitutional reforms held in Armenia, Galust Sahakyan noted that since 1995 making legislative amendments the RA authorities had always cooperated with PACE. The Head of the parliament also referred to the debate and adoption of the Electoral Code, noting that it had been widely discussed with 4+4+4 format, and the representatives of the power, opposition and civil society took part with the principle of equality.

Thanking for the warm reception, the Head of the delegation conducting observation mission of PACE Liliane Maury Pasquier stated that during the meetings held during these days they had already received necessary information on the election to be held in future. in Liliane Maury Pasquier’s word, the upcoming election is a serious challenge for the RA authorities to raise the trust of the population towards the electoral processes.

In the course of the meeting other issues were also discussed.