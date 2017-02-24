Edward Nalbandian had a meeting with Ambassadors concurrently accredited in Armenia

On February 22, Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, who was on an official visit to Russia, met with Ambassadors of around four dozen countries concurrently accredited in Armenia.

Addressing the Ambassadors, Minister Nalbandian highlighted the importance of holding regular meetings in such a format, which, according to the Minister, provides an opportunity to present foreign policy priorities of Armenia as well as Armenia’s approaches to urgent regional and international issues. He considered it especially symbolic that this meeting is taking place in the context of 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with dozens of countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia briefed the heads of diplomatic representations on relations of Armenia with the countries of European, American, Asian and other regions, on engagement of our country in international structures.

Edward Nalbandian presented to the Ambassadors in details the efforts exerted by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk group Co-Chair countries towards the creation of appropriate conditions for the advancement of the process of peaceful settlement of the Karabakh problem.