Russia to continue strengthen its Armed Forces – Putin

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russia will continue to strengthen its Armed Forces, focusing on the strategic nuclear shield and Aerospace Force, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a gala concert dedicated to Defender of the Fatherland Day, marked in Russia on February 23.

Russia has seen drastic changes in the military sector in recent years, the president noted, promising “we will definitely continue to strengthen the Armed Forces in regard to its personnel and organizational issues and will boost their mobility and combat capabilities.”

“Among the priorities are reinforcement of the strategic nuclear shield and current Aerospace Force along with strict implementation of the state armaments program,” he said, noting that growing capabilities of the defense industry “will surely allow to implement all our ambitious plans.”

“Russia’s security and protection of its citizens are unconditionally in safe hands,” Putin said. “Our Armed Forces have huge combat potential and are able to act firmly and concertedly and to repulse any aggression.”.