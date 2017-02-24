The Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Azerbaijani opposing forces 75 times on the night of February 23-24, firing around 830 shots from grenade launchers, mortars and firearms of different calibers.
As Defense Army of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) reports, on the eastern and northeastern direction of the Line of Contact the adversary fired 60mm and 82mm mortars (4 shells) as well as RPG-7 grenade launchers (2 shells).
Defense Army frontline units continue to fully control the situation on the frontline and confidently implement their combat duties, reads the statement.
NKR Defense Army: 830 shots fired toward the Armenian positions
