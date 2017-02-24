To resist information noise

One of the readers introducing himself told me that he is a programmer, financially well-provided, is not dependent on the government, naturally, he does not expect an electoral bribe but if he goes to the polling station, he will vote… in favor of the Republican Party. Although the position was bizarre for me but also interesting, and I would like to continue to talk with this person. But I did not do it because it was a section of general comments where necessarily there are inadequate people’s comments with “accusatory inclination”, and it is impossible to “separate” our dialogue from this information noise, it would mean wasting time on inadequate comments.

The election campaign dispute is somehow similar to this situation. Since at least 9 political forces are “posting comments” and when an interesting idea emerges from somewhere and you are trying to separate it from the meaningless fluctuations in the air, at that moment several dozens of comments are voiced and you already forget what you were talking about.

And it is normal in our case because the target of the campaign is not more or less established people who have something to lose and who are guided by their formulated and fully-aware-of interests but poor and deprived-of-civil-rights people, the vast majority of our population which on the one hand, does not believe anyone, and on the other hand, is waiting for some miracles (it is a paradox). In this case, the one who shouts louder that the country is being destroyed “wins”, and if this time too, the government will be reproduced, then, this is the end, Armenia will vanish, the Armenian nation will disappear and so on. It was said prior to the elections of 1995 and will be said in 2022, 2027, and 2033.

One more paradox is that such thought despite their great popularity but on the other hand, cause a deeper disappointment among the people.

The authors of the information noise and any idea “trolling” perhaps do not want people to be disappointed. On the contrary, they want to encourage and inspire people so that the latter would vote in favor of their parties and then come out to the streets to protest against rigged elections. But when you are using the keywords such as “destroying”, “abyss”, overthrow”, regardless of the rest of the content, they enter into people’s subconscious, and the main idea which emerges, in this case, is to “run away”, in the broad sense of this word. The matter is not only about immigration but also the inner escape.

To withstand the information noise, it is necessary to have a great persistence and consistency.