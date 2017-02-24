Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 22:28 | February 24 2017

Serj Tankian calls on his followers to help monitor Parliamentary Elections

Serj Tankian, the vocalist of American metal band System of a Down, calls on his followers on his Facebook account to help the coalition of Armenian artists and activists to monitor parliamentary elections in Armenia:

“Please join me and a coalition of Armenian artists and activists from around the world in Yerevan Armenia to help monitor the upcoming Parliamentary Elections in early April to ensure transparency and accountability. Please watch the video below and visit https://www.change.org/p/justice-within-armenia for more info.”

Note, the parliamentarian elections in Armenia are scheduled for April 2, 2017.

