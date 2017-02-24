David Lokian reported to President Sargsyan on the priorities of the ministry agenda

The Minister of Territorian Administration and Development David Lokian reported to President Serzh Sargsyan on the priorities of the Ministry agenda, programs and the process of implementation of the directvies issued by the President of Armenia for their completion. In his report, Minister Lokian spoke about the works aimed at the strategy development for all marzes in years 2017-2025, which were initiated in the framework of the reforms, priorities of terrirorial development, spoke about the steps and positive changes which are anticipated after the measurable results, which will ensure the even development of the marzes, are in place. David Lokian spoke also about the tasks which require mandatory solutions in the framework of the five-year development program of the communities, about the investement programs, which have already kicked off, about the identification (leveling) of the expenses in the community budgets as well as about the works carried out in accordance with the Presidential directive, on the development of a new concept for territorial governance.