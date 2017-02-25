President Sargsyan to conduct working visit to Brussels

On February 26-28, President Serzh Sargsyan will conduct a working visit to the Kingdom of Belgium. In the framework of his substantial agenda for a three-day visit, the President of Armenia will hold high-level meetings with the leaders of all EU structures – President of the European Council Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini, President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, as well as with the President of the European People’s Party Joseph Dole, and the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

In Brussels, President Sargsyan will meet with the experts of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. At the Carnegie Endowment, the President of Armenia will make a statement.

In the framework of his working visit, President Sargsyan will also meet with the representatives of the Armenian business community.