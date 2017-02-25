PM Karen Karapetyan-led delegation received by Georgia President Giorgi Margvelashvili

Within the framework of his official visit to Georgia, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s delegation was received by President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili. Welcoming the Prime Minister of Armenia and his delegation, the Georgian President said to be highly appreciative of the outcome of the meeting held between the government delegations and noted that the proposed initiatives would give new impetus to the strengthening of bilateral relations.

The Georgian President expressed the hope that the constructive interaction underway at both parliamentary and governmental levels will provide a solid basis for the furtherance of cooperation, including in new areas.

Highlighting the fact that Armenia and Georgia are engaged in high-level political dialogue, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan noted that intensive contacts are maintained at all levels, yet there is a huge untapped potential in the field of economic exchanges.

The Prime Minister reiterated that substantive and fruitful talks had been held with their Georgian colleagues and expressed the hope that the results might go a long way toward boosting relations between the two countries.

“We discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest. I should state that by making a better use of existing potentialities, we can implement projects of regional relevance. The Armenian side is ready to offer Georgian businessmen various platforms for improved access to other markets. At the same time, we expect to strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector with our Georgian colleagues,” Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said.

The Premier expressed gratitude for favorable treatment of the Armenian community in Georgia, as well as for preservation of historical and cultural values. In response, the Georgian President hailed the Armenian community for active participation in his country’s economic and cultural life.