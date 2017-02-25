Karen Karapetyan hosted by Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II

During his official visit to Georgia, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan was received by Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia His Holiness Ilia II. Welcoming the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia expressed confidence that the Premier’s visit would contribute to the development and strengthening of relations between the two friendly peoples.

“The Georgian and Armenian peoples boast centuries-old ties of brotherhood and friendship. The cooperation between our two churches is anchored on warm and friendly relationship. The governments of both countries should do their best to foster cooperation and ensure the well-being of our nations. We are pleased to see that the Armenian culture is flourishing today. At the same time, we should not be content with what has been done so far: we have to think what to do to ensure our peoples’ prosperity,” the Catholicos of All Georgia said.

Thankful for the reception, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan conveyed best regards and warm greetings on behalf of RA President Serzh Sargsyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II. The Premier expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the talks with his Georgian counterpart, noting that they had discussed economic agenda and a wide range of issues related to the strengthening of cultural exchanges.

“There is huge untapped potential for developing cooperation between the two brotherly States, and we are ready to take all necessary steps to that effect,” the Head of the Armenian Government said.

Karen Karapetyan expressed gratitude for the attention shown to the Armenian community and the Armenian cultural heritage by Georgian authorities and the Georgian church. The role of the Armenian Apostolic and the Georgian Orthodox Church in the two nations’ life was emphasized on either side.