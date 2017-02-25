Awarding Ceremony in National Assembly

On February 23, the RA NA Speaker Galust Sahakyan awarded the Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Artak Davtyan the Medal of Honour of the RA National Assembly for his active participation in the public and political life. The expert of the same Committee Maria Vardanyan was awarded the National Assembly Diploma by the NA Speaker. The members of the Youth Parliament adjunct to the NA Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Varduhi Sargsyan, Diana Ghazaryan, Karen Amiryan, Ruben Tovmasyan, Harutyun Azgaldyan, Karlen Khachatryan, Vahagn Varagyan, Gohar Mkoyan, Avetik Harutyunyan, Makar Yeghiazaryan, Hayk Derdzyan, Lili Harutyunyan, Hovsep Hoveyan, Smbat Ghahramanyan, Gohar Tepoyan, Anna Mkrtchyan, Arman Karapetyan, Grisha Amirkhanyan, Nairi Balabekyan, Khachik Bekyan, Khachatur Margaryan, Hayk Sargsyan, Vardan Soghomonyan, Lusine Piroyan, Raffi Karamyan, Huri Baghdasaryan, Hripsime Bocholyan, Hovhannes Torosyan, Tigran Khachikyan, Artashes Khalatyan, Ashot Tsormutyan, Karapet Kogarov, Hasmik Hovakimyan, Yunona Martirosyan, Tigran Naghdalyan, Harutyun Chobanyan, Valya Stepanyan, Azatuhi Simonyan, Suren Varosyan, Anna Ohanyan and Hovhannes Harutyunyan were awarded the NA Diploma and the NA Speaker’s Letter of Acknowledgment for the participation in the public and political life.

The NA Speaker wished those awarded new successes in their education and work, urging them to study, work and serve for the prosperity and establishment of the Motherland.