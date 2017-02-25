‘A bigger disgrace after elections: the Madrid principles:’ Gurgen Yeghiazaryan

“The problem is what will happen in the National Assembly after the elections. Serzh Sargsyan must receive the absolute majority, and today everything is done for it under the soft and beautiful names. Then, they will do what is instructed from the top. As a result, the immigration will receive a shameful size,” said the NSS former Deputy Head, Gurgen Yeghiazaryan, at the “Hayeli” Press Club talking about the possible processes following the upcoming parliamentary elections. He is convinced that the afore-described will be followed by a bigger disgrace: the “Madrid Principles”.

“Artsakh will be under question, consequently also Armenia. God forbid, something happens to Artsakh,” said Yeghiazaryan expressing his concern. In the meantime, according to him, the government representatives will frantically strive to have a seat in the new parliament.