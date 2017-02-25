 ‘Today, difficult to distinguish bribe from charity:’ RPA lawmaker Lernik Alexanyan

“The forms of bribery have changed, today, it is difficult to distinguish bribe from the charity. I mean all benefactors,” said National Assembly’s RPA faction deputy Lernik Alexanyan at the “Hayeli” Press Club referring to the ANC member Zoya Tadevosyan’s alarm about the distribution of bribe by RPA.

He does not rule out that there will be individuals in the RPA who will try to distribute bribe but it is not encouraged, the head of the party has instructed to exclude providing “bear services.” The MP is not aware of the information with regard to cases indicated by Zoya Tadevosyan that RPA neighborhood authorities are already registering the citizens on the list.

He does not rule out that there will be individuals in the RPA who will try to distribute bribe but it is not encouraged, the head of the party has instructed to exclude providing “bear services.” The MP is not aware of the information with regard to cases indicated by Zoya Tadevosyan that RPA neighborhood authorities are already registering the citizens on the list.