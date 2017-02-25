Arayik Harutyunyan revealed one of the first elements of the “Yelk” program

Lately, at the “Hayeli” press club, a Board Member of “Civil Contract” Party, representative of the “Yelk” alliance, Arayik Harutyunyan, revealed one of the first elements of the electoral program of the “Yelk” alliance, which is to present the officials to the public who are engaged in embezzlement of funds in the last 25 years. Arayik Harutyunyan noted that once the NA MP Nikol Pashinyan had submitted a similar project to NA and was rejected. “The revelation of embezzlement by functionaries will enable to call them to responsibility,” said Harutyunyan. He emphasized that the candidates the “Yelk” will “pass” this “test” in priority as such rumors are circulating about their names too.

Whether Seyran Ohanyan or Hovik Abrahamyan will be on this reveal list, Harutyunyan said that time will tell. Arayik Harutyunyan also spoke about Zaruhi Postanjyan, expressing regret that she was left out of the fight for parliamentary elections, also said that they hope to cooperate with her in future in the Yerevan community council elections.