‘Quarter authorities go to houses to register people:’ Zoya Tadevosyan

“What is uttered from the mouth of each Republican is nice but there is a feeling that I am still in the socialist system when the Communist Party is constantly promising a good future to the people,” said ANC Board Member, a candidate nominated by “Congress and People’s Party” alliance for the parliamentary elections, Zoya Tadevosyan, at the “Hayeli” Press Club. In her description, the RPA does not generate confidence among the people, “Corruption should not play a role if there are a will and readiness … I have facts that people are employed and together with the order of employment he is given an RPA membership card.”

According to Mrs. Tadevosyan, some quarterly authorities are already instructed to carry out serious work, “They go to houses, register people and take the copies of their passports.” Zoya Tadevosyan calls on RPA, “Make a statement that those who will try to rig the elections will be deprived of candidacy and will be punished. In that case, I will believe that you are inclined to justice and winning the people’s confidence.”