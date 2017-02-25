Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 08:30 | February 25 2017

‘Azerbaijani authorities make jest out of everything:’ Shavarsh Kocharyan

‘Azerbaijani authorities make jest out of everything:’ Shavarsh Kocharyan

Azerbaijani authorities have promised to initiate a criminal case against the members of the European Parliament who were carrying out an observation mission in Artsakh.

After the cabinet meeting, answering the question of the journalists, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said in this regard that all of this seems to be a jest.  According to him, “Azerbaijan’s authorities have long ago making jest out of everything: both the international law and even their domestic lives.”  Shavarsh Kocharyan is convinced that Azerbaijan’s such statement can no way affect the visits to Artsakh.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Categories: Politics
Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook